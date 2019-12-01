This RTX gaming laptop with a VR headset for $1,699 is a Cyber Monday steal

Cyber Monday deals are upon us, and with them comes an epic deal on the Samsung Notebook Odyssey plus the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ VR headset for just $1,699, which is a whopping $800 off.

Samsung Notebook Odyssey and HMD Odyssey+ Bundle: was $2,499 now $1,699

This gaming laptop packed with a Core i7-9750H, an RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD comes bundled with a free Samsung HMD Odyssey+, which is a VR headset that comes with two controllers.View Deal

In our Samsung Notebook Odyssey hands-on review, we gave the laptop credit for its strong performance and smooth 144-Hz display when we got to see it in action in person. We loved the aluminum chassis and the unique design as well.

The model in the bundle comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

We haven't tested or reviewed the Samsung HMD Odyssey+ VR headset, so we can't attest to its merits. But, the headset offers dual 3.5-inch AMOLED displays with 110 degree viewing angles and two battery-powered controllers. It also offers Windows MR and Steam VR support.

