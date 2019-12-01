Trending

This $269 HP laptop with 10th Gen CPU is a ridiculous Cyber Monday deal

By News 

A 10th Gen CPU for under $300 is a wild deal

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday deals are basically falling from the sky at this point, and right now you can pick up one of HP's best cheap laptops for just $269. This machine packs a 10th-Gen Intel CPU, making it quite the bargain.

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269
The HP 14 Laptop comes with a Core i3-1005G1, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. For just $269, this laptop is an absolute steal for Cyber Monday deals.View Deal

In our HP 14 Laptop review, we gave the laptop credit for its solid performance and comfortable keyboard. What dragged it down, however, was its short battery life of just over 6 hours. Considering that this particular model on sale has a 1366 x 728 display, it may last longer.

This model comes with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which are pretty great components considering the laptop is only $269 right now.

If you're looking for something more premium, take a tour down our best Cyber Monday deals and best Cyber Monday laptop deals pages.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.