This $269 HP laptop with 10th Gen CPU is a ridiculous Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are basically falling from the sky at this point, and right now you can pick up one of HP's best cheap laptops for just $269. This machine packs a 10th-Gen Intel CPU, making it quite the bargain.

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a Core i3-1005G1, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. For just $269, this laptop is an absolute steal for Cyber Monday deals.View Deal

In our HP 14 Laptop review, we gave the laptop credit for its solid performance and comfortable keyboard. What dragged it down, however, was its short battery life of just over 6 hours. Considering that this particular model on sale has a 1366 x 728 display, it may last longer.

This model comes with an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which are pretty great components considering the laptop is only $269 right now.

If you're looking for something more premium, take a tour down our best Cyber Monday deals and best Cyber Monday laptop deals pages.