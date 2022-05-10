These Pokémon Switch games are on sale for $39 — lowest prices ever

Select Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch are on sale right now. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and New Pokémon Snap, and other games are at lowest price yet.

For a limited time, you can get Pokémon Brilliant Diamond for $39.99 at Best Buy. That's $20 off its $60 list price and one of the best gaming deals you can get right now. Best Buy offers Pokémon Shining Pearl for the same price.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Now $20 off, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond is at its lowest price yet. Released in November 2021, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl bring the 2006 Nintendo DS games to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokémon battle scenes. Amazon has it for the same price.

Collect Pokémon, take on the toughest gym leaders and have your Pokémon duke it out in single and double battles. Experience the phenomenon of the best role playing action-adventure games for the Nintendo Switch.

As an alternative, the Editor's Choice game, New Pokémon Snap is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) — one of our favorite Pokémon game releases. In our New Pokémon Snap review, we loved its detailed visuals, relaxing gameplay and impressive playability. We enjoyed playing New Pokémon Snap so much that we gave its an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Fun editing and sharing tools makes New Pokémon Snap one of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids and adults alike.

Whether you want to freshen up your library or surprise someone special, catch these Pokémon game deals while you still can.

Pokémon game sale

Pokémon Shining Pearl: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Pokémon Shield Edition: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $20 on Pokémon Shield unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Partner with one of three new Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and embark on a journey in the new Galar region. Play solo or team up with three other players locally or online in multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles. GameStop mirrors this deal.