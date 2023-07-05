These 34 Google Chrome Extensions may steal your credit card info — delete 'em before you're toast

The Google Chrome Web Store is the most popular destination for extensions, which lets users to extend the functionality of their browsers. For example, the Teleparty extension lets me host a Netflix party with friends, allowing us to watch the same show or movie simultaneously.

However, according to a new report from Kaspersky, you may want to be careful about what you download on the Chrome Web Store. Cybersecurity researchers discovered that the search-engine giant was inadvertently hosting over 30 malicious Chrome Extensions in the popular online store.

34 malicious Chrome Extensions invaded the Web Store

The malicious Chrome extensions were uploaded to the Chrome Web Store in 2021 and 2022. In other words, these extensions were sitting the Web Store for at least six months before cybersecurity researchers stepped in to analyze them for the aforementioned Kaspersky report.

Many of them are ad blockers and VPNs; take a look at the list below:

Autoskip for Youtube

Soundboost

Crystal Adblock

Brisk VPN

Clipboard Helper

Maxi Refresher

Quick Translation

Easyview Reader view

PDF Toolbox

Epsilon Ad blocker

Craft Cursors

Alfablocker ad blocker

Zoom Plus

Base Image Downloader

Clickish fun cursors

Cursor-A custom cursor

Amazing Dark Mode

Maximum Color Changer for Youtube

Awesome Auto Refresh

Venus Adblock

Adblock Dragon

Readl Reader mode

Volume Frenzy

Image download center

Font Customizer

Easy Undo Closed Tabs

Screence screen recorder

OneCleaner

Repeat button

Leap Video Downloader

Tap Image Downloader

Qspeed Video Speed Controller

HyperVolume

Light picture-in-picture

Fortunately, Google took them all down, but Kaspersky noted that it took two big-name cybersecurity firms, including itself, before the search engine giant took action to remove these malicious Chrome Extensions.

Among some of the reviews, there were complaints from users about the extensions swapping out addresses in search results with adware links, but according to Kaspersky, "ordinary users' complaints generally go unheeded."

What can these malicious extensions do?

Kaspersky said that browser extensions are breeding grounds for malicious cybercriminal activity because users give them high-level access. Most browser plugins ask your permission to read and change your data on all websites. In other words, ill-intentioned actors can see everything you do and follow all the sites you visit. Plus, they can change the contents of any page.

As such, malicious browser extensions can do the following

Track your activity to collect and sell information about you

Steal card details and account credentials

Embed ads in web pages

Substitute links in search results

Replace the browser's home page with an advertising link

What's worse is that a browser extension may play an innocent game at first, but with the owner's command, it can transform into a malicious plugin.

How did these malicious Chrome Extensions get caught?

A Chrome extension named PDF Toolbox alarmed cybersecurity investigator Vladimir Palant when he, upon close inspection, discovered a suspicious extraneous functionality. It had the ability to access a site that "loaded arbitrary code on all pages viewed by the user," according to the Kaspersky report.

Interestingly, PDF Toolbox has a large user page, good reviews, two million downloads, and an average score of 4.2.

This deceptive Chrome extension impelled Palant to see if there were any more infected plugins hiding out in the Web Store, and of course, he found plenty — an additional 33 to be exact.

How to delete a Chrome Extension

Kaspersky said that Google's moderators do an awful job at vetting the security and safety of the extensions that it hosts in the Google Chrome Web Store. If you're concerned about an extension you currently have installed, here are the steps you can take to remove it:

1. Click on the the triple-dot Settings icon

2. Go to Extensions.

3. Click on Manage Extensions.

Here, you can click Remove on any suspicious extensions you feel have malicious intent.