These 2 rumored iPhone 16 upgrades are why I'm skipping the iPhone 15

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported on his blog that two big changes are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro, including larger build to fit a periscope lens, resulting in a bigger screen. Whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only model with a periscope lens, the Pro is going to be introducing it with the iPhone 16 as well.

A separate Ross Young report already suggested that the iPhone 16 would increase to a display size of 6.3 inches (iPhone 15 is 6.1 inches), whereas the iPhone 16 Pro will be 6.9 inches (iPhone 15 Pro is 6.7 inches). Kuo mostly confirms this report by claiming Apple needed to increase the sizes of its phones to fit the new lens.

iPhone 16 Pro is larger than life

Beyond just how the increase in size for iPhone 16 models will allow for a larger screen and the inclusion of a periscope lens, it could also enhance comfortability for those with bigger hands. While a 0.2-inch bump isn't huge, it could be that extra added girth to give it a fuller grip (while it could potentially be uncomfortable for those with smaller hands).

The periscope lens is a huge deal in phone camera development, allowing for an enhanced optical zoom that can go up to 5x to 10x as far (depending on the lens itself). When compared with the standard iPhone zoom, which is trapped at 3x, it could make for a huge quality of life improvement to iPhone users everywhere.

We predict that Apple won't stop at Pro models with the implementation of its periscope lens, but is simply starting with its more premium models to get this technology into more hands. Perhaps by iPhone 17, we'll see the periscope lens more widely available, although it comes with the caveat of requiring a larger body to fit properly.