The Samsung Galaxy universe has a newcomer — say hello to the Chromebook Go

The Samsung Galaxy ecosystem has a new entrant: the Galaxy Chromebook Go. Samsung boasts that the brand-spankin' new Chrome OS system is its lightest, slimmest, and most portable Chromebook yet.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go starts at $299. We can't wait to review this Samsung device to determine if it's good enough to land on our best Chromebooks and best laptops under $500 pages.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is $299 and sports an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and a 14-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display. This is the only configuration available.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Chromebook Go's chassis is coated in a familiar silver hue; its lid features a colorful Chromebook insignia as well as a lustrous Samsung logo. Open the lid, and you'll find thick top and bottom bezels while the sides are relatively slim. The lid can be pushed all the way down to the surface thanks to its 180-degree hinge.

As mentioned, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's thinnest, most compact Chromebook with dimensions of 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches and a weight of 3.2 pounds. Samsung boasts that the Galaxy Chromebook Go also has a military-grade design, so it can handle a few drops, spills and shocks — within reason, of course.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Chromebook Go houses two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, a microSD card reader and a headset jack. Three times faster than the previous generation, the new Chromebook also comes with Wi-Fi 6.

As for the battery, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Chromebook Go can last 12 hours on a single charge, but we'll be the judge of that. Once we test this unit with the Laptop Mag battery test, we'll see how long it lasts while surfing the web via WiFi with 150 nits of brightness.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (Image credit: Samsung)

The Chromebook Go gives users easy access to their favorite Google platforms, including Chrome, Docs, YouTube, and the Google Play Store. If you're an Android owner, you'll appreciate the Phone Hub, which lets you control your device — even if it's buried deep inside your backpack.

No need to wait for a release date for Samsung's thin-and-light Chrome OS system. The Galaxy Chromebook Go is available starting today.