The Nothing Phone (2) is officially a flagship phone — Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 confirmed!

We’ve been hearing rumors, but now it has been confirmed at MWC. The Nothing Phone (2) is going to be a true flagship phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it's set to launch in the US.

Confirmed for a “late 2023” launch window, this additional detail provides a clearer picture of what Carl Pei meant by a “more premium” next generation phone.

Hitting the big leagues

The Nothing Phone (1) was easily one of my favorite phones of 2022. My initial review was underwhelming, but through the sheer force of regular updates, it’s a slick slab at an affordable price.

But of course, it’s not really a global “flagship” phone. The chipset inside is a Snapdragon 778G+, and there hasn’t been an official US release of the phone (lucky I live in dear old blighty then).

(Image credit: Future)

That’s where the Nothing Phone (2) comes in, as the company has officially confirmed it will launch in America with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. That’s the chip we’ve seen in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the OnePlus 11 , which have lit up our testing benchmarks with Geekbench scores over 5,000 and impressive battery efficiency.

So, color me excited to see what this will do in the hands of a company that’s been able to extract impressive performance from mid-range specs. You’ll definitely see something made out of nothing (I’ll see myself out).

Outlook

So here we are. Nothing’s next generation Phone (2) is going to be a proper flagship phone with proper flagship specs. This alongside availability in the US is a huge play by the company to establish itself amongst the likes of the iPhone 14 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23.

How is this strategy going to play out? Time will tell. One thing I know for sure is that when the Carl Pei hype machine ramps up, there’s nothing that can stop it. But I’ll be curious to see just how much of the Phone (1)’s aesthetic DNA makes the transition, and what other specs get a significant bump too.

Oh, and Pei also said you should look forward to another announcement soon (*cough* Nothing Ear (2) *cough).