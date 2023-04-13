The iPhone 15 Pro’s new volume buttons look awfully Android-y — do you agree?

MacRumors, in a collaboration with leaker Unknownz21, unleashed the potential design of the iPhone 15 Pro's volume buttons — and it looks a bit Android-y, no?

On Tuesday, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is no longer using solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro. We figured that this meant that the iPhone 15 Pro's buttons would remain unchanged gen-over-gen, but according to MacRumors, the device seems to have a sleek new volume rocker.

Leaked renders of the iPhone 15 Pro's volume buttons

Before ogling MacRumors' iPhone 15 Pro renders, let's take a look at the last-gen line.

iPhone 14 Pro models (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have two dedicated volume buttons for increasing and decreasing the devices' sound. However, according to leaked renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, the volume buttons will now have a more unified look à la the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro leaked renders (Image credit: MacRumors/Unknownz21)

The new buttons seem to retain the iPhone 14 Pro's rounded volume button design, but it's more consolidated on the iPhone 15 Pro. Still, there's a clear line in the middle that helps you differentiate between the top and volume buttons.

This photo supports an early March leak from 9to5Mac that claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro would have one unified volume rocker.

The mute switch looks different, too. It appears to be an actual button on the iPhone 15 Pro, allowing users to toggle it on and off as they wish.

The power button (shown below) doesn't seem to have any noteworthy changes.

iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Get your grain of salt ready, though. We can't put too much stock into even the most reliable analysts' claims. After all, we don't know for sure until we officially hear from the horse's mouth. The new iPhone 15 line is expected to be unveiled this September.