The “easier to repair” iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost more — but you’ll save in the long run

We expect Apple to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup sometime in September including all-new Pro and Pro Max models. Rumored to feature an A17 Bionic chipset, an improved camera array featuring a periscope lens , a new multifunction action button , and the introduction of the USB-C port as standard. All-in-all, Pro and Pro Max models look set for some big changes — price included .

Much of what we expect comes via a wave of EU regulations forcing Apple’s hand on design and leaks by reliable tech tipsters. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman may have given us our clearest picture yet of the iPhone 15’s premium tier models — and why a potential price bump might be the best thing for users in the long run.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: A right-to-repair champion?

According to Gurman, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been redesigned to match that of the standard iPhone 14 — with it being able to open from both front and back for vastly easier repair access.

Interestingly, Apple didn’t make too much of a fanfare about this iPhone 14 feature when the phone launched in 2022. But right-to-repair champions like iFixit were quick to heap praise onto Apple for its design decision — seeing it as the “most significant design change to the iPhone in a long time.”

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models didn’t feature the same internal design, which led to a rather large discrepancy in cost when it came to repair. For example, with its more accessible internal design, replacing the rear glass panel on the iPhone 14 (and iPhone 14 Plus) would typically range from $169 to $199. In contrast, the same issue would cost iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners up to $549 to resolve.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max owners won’t have that issue looming over them anymore, as the switch in design will allow easier access for authorized repairs, and in turn, much lower charges for owners looking to patch up their devices after a knock or fall.

Outlook

Of all the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s potential upgrades, this could be one that genuinely has the most impact on the majority of users who invest a sizable sum into picking one up. A premium product designed with easier, cheaper repairs in mind in order to maximize the lifespan of Apple’s top-tier smartphone for less? Take my money.

