The best Prime Day webcam deal is the Razer Kiyo Pro for $48 off: Perfect for streamers

Prime Day 2021 is officially here and now's the best time to spend all of that money you've been saving for those things you've been waiting to go on sale. If you need a new webcam for work, pleasure or gaming, check out the Razer Kiyo Pro.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is on sale for $152 on Amazon, which is a much more reasonable price for its specs.

Razer Kiyo Pro deal

Razer Kiyo Pro: was $200 now $151 @ Amazon

This is the first time that the Razer Kiyo Pro has ever been on sale. The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam offers solid 1080p HDR video and photo quality as well as a decent microphone. It's definitely worth the price at $48 off.View Deal

Working from home has caused a significant surge in webcam sales, and Razer jumped on this opportunity by releasing the Razer Kiyo Pro, a webcam built for both gaming and business use.

It’s a decent entry to Razer’s peripheral lineup, as it offers solid 1080p, HDR video and photo quality as well as a decent microphone. It even includes a neat privacy cover and a super useful companion app.

The picture quality balances color and contrast very well, highlighting the blue trees on my white shirt and capturing the outside of my window as well as my face without blowing either out.

In my original review, I said that the Razer Kiyo Pro was too expensive, but with this deal, it just might be worth the purchase.