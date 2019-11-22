Trending

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal is here with $400 off Alienware Area-51m

One of the best gaming laptops just got a big discount

Alienware Area-51m
Black Friday deals are dropping very early, and right now you can get the Alienware Area-51m from Dell for up to $400 off. After discount, the second model starts at just $2,699, which is great for the components it offers.

The Alienware Area-51m is one of our best gaming laptops overall thanks to its insane desktop-level performance and lightning fast SSDs packed into a stunning space station design.

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699 @ Dell
There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.View Deal

The Alienware Area-51m comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-9700K processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB and a 1TB HDD, which are all solid components for the price.

In our Alienware Area-51m review, we gave the gaming laptop credit for its stellar performance, overcoming its competitors in overall performance and graphics. It also has crazy fast SSDs that replicated a speed of 1,272 MBps. Now combine that with the ability to upgrade components and a stunning chassis right out of a sci-fi.

If this gaming laptop is still a little too pricey for your blood, then stay tuned to our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.