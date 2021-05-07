T-Mobile offers iPhone 12 for free in last minute Mother's Day deal

T-Mobile is giving away the iPhone 12 for free this Mother's Day weekend. So if you're looking for a last minute Mother's Day gift, this deal is for you.

Beginning May 8, you can get the excellent iPhone 12 for free from T-Mobile. Normally, Apple's latest phone would set you back $830, so this is an incredibly generous offer. It's one of the best phone deals we've seen yet.

iPhone 12 deal

Apple iPhone 12: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Starting May 8, you can get the iPhone 12 for free from T-Mobile. To get this deal, simply trade-in eligible iPhone 8 or later. No need to add a line or port over a number. This deal is open to new and existing customers and valid during Mother's Day weekend only. View Deal

This exclusive deal is open to new and existing T-Mobile customers. To get this deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone 8 or later. Your cash back comes in the form of 24 monthly bill credits when you lease the iPhone 12 on T-Mobile's equipment installment plan.

The Apple iPhone 12 is the best smartphone for most people. It boasts a 6.1-inch (2,532 x 1170) Super Retina OLED display, an Apple A14 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

In our iPhone 12 review, we praise its beautiful design and excellent cameras. We were also impressed by its unmatched performance and good battery life. We gave the iPhone 12 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the iPhone 12 scoffed at everything we threw at it. Even when we loaded up 24 Google Chrome tabs and a handful of demanding games with Netflix playing in picture-in-picture, the iPhone 12 never slowed down.

So if you want to treat mom or yourself to a much needed tech upgrade, don't miss this deal.