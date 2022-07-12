Surprise anti-Prime Day Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 deal sees $400 price cut

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 with a whopping $400 price cut over at Best Buy! Amazon Prime Day will need to ramp up its discounts.



In this brilliant anti-Prime Day offer, you can grab the Razer Blade 14 for $2,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). While still on the pricey side, the $400 discount offers big savings, especially considering the power it packs under the hood. Anything you throw at this gaming laptop, it's sure to handle it without a second thought.

Razer manufactures many of the industry's best gaming laptops and the Razer Blade 14 is among them. It crams powerful, blazing-fast gaming performance into an ultraportable design.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch 144Hz (2560 x 1440) display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia's RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. It's outfitted with a 1TB SSD for speedy file transfers and ample storage. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys let you personalize your laptop while FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

Although we didn't test this machine, Razer Blade 14 reviews on Amazon average 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its portability, power, and amazing-looking RGB lighting. Others like its solid build, low fan noise, and long-lasting battery.

The Razer Blade 14 is a solid pickup if portability, power, speed, and customization are important to you.



