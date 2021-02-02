Surface Pro X deals start at $799 in Microsoft's Winter Sale

Microsoft is running a sitewide Winter Sale that takes hundreds of dollars off its family of Surface devices. For a limited time, you can scoop up the versatile Surface Pro X for an incredible price.

Microsoft currently has the Surface Pro X (128GB) on sale for $799.99. That's $200 off its normal price of $1,000 and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1. You can get double the storage with the 256GB model Surface Pro X for $1099.99 ($200 off).

Surface Pro X deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (128GB): was $1,000 now $800 @ Microsoft

The base model Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 126GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. The 256GB model is on sale for $1,099.99 at Microsoft and Amazon.View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is a versatile Windows tablet PC that does it all. The addition of an optional keyboard (sold separately) makes it a capable 2-in-1 laptop.

The Surface device in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128 GB SSD. And thanks to Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X keeps you connected wherever you go.

In our Surface Pro X review, we liked its slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet. When it comes to design, the Surface Pro X has slender bezels and rounded corners compared to the Surface Pro 7. It retains the same convenient kickstand of its sibling on the back.

As for endurance, the Surface Pro X lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This beats the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average for tablets (8:16). Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect charging port.

Measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches and weighing 1.7 pounds the Surface Pro X is on par with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is lighter and slimmer (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

So if you're looking for a flexible and lightweight tablet, the Surface Pro X is a solid choice. This deal ends on February 15.