Surface Laptop Go sees $200 discount —returns to all-time low price

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is one of the lightest notebook PCs you can buy. And this week, one retailer offers a Surface deal that puts Microsoft to shame.

For a limited time, you can get the 256GB model Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $699.99 at Walmart. That's $200 off its $900 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Surface laptop. It's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted this month and undercuts Microsoft's direct price by $100.

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Surface Laptop Go (Ice Blue) at Walmart. It packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is ultraportable and powerful for its size.

The laptop in this deal packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD

In our Surface Laptop Go review, we liked its stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard, and great-looking display.

In one test, we launched 20 Microsoft Edge browser tabs — two of which played 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. The Surface Laptop Go's kept chugging along. Even while web browsing and photo editing in Pixlr with the aforementioned tasks simultaneously running in the background, there were no crashes or significant lag.

Back in our lab on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the Surface Laptop Go notched a score of 3,117, beating the brakes off the Intel Y-series CPU-powered Surface Go 2 (1,563, Core m3-8100Y) and the Pixelbook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y).

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop Go sports a gorgeous aluminum and unique soft-to-the-touch plastic build. Its 12.4-inch display and class-leading keyboard are suitable for work, school, and everything in between. Connectivity-wise, the Surface Laptop Go equips you with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, Surface Connect port for charging the device, and headphone jack.

Measuring 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches and weighing 2.45 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go is more portable than its competitors. It's lighter than the Asus' ZenBook 13 UX325UA (11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches, 2.5 pounds) and HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.9 pounds). By comparison, it's slightly heavier than the Pixelbook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds).

So if you're looking for a capable laptop for just under $700, you'll want to jump on this Surface Laptop Go deal.