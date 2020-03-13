Surface Laptop 3 deal slices $314 off for Microsoft Pi Day sale

Pi Day is tomorrow and the Microsoft Pi Day sale is already in full swing. The PC manufacturer is slicing up to 31.4% or more off select laptops and accessories.

As part of the sale, our favorite premium Microsoft laptop is on sale at an incredible price. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 3 for $985 at Microsoft. Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's $314 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

The model on sale packs a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we were impressed by its elegant, premium design. The laptop's sharp, vivid 13.5-inch 1080p touch display also won us over. We crowned it with the Editor's Choice for its good performance, decent battery life and comfortable keyboard.

At 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches and a weight of 2.9 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Boasting a 10th-gen chip and all-metal build, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2.

Want a traditional laptop that can double as a tablet? Microsoft's Pi Say sale also includes discounted 2-in-1 laptops. From now until Sunday, you can get the Surface Book 2 15-inch for $1,499 direct from Microsoft. That's a whopping $500 off and and excellent price for this convertible machine.

It features a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense display, Core i5-8350U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it may not be Microsoft's current flagship, it's still a capable machine.

Microsoft's Pi Day sale ends Sunday, March 15.

