Surface Book 2 deal takes $710 off at Amazon

Two years later, and the Microsoft Surface Book 2 is still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. And if you're currently in the market for a convertible PC, you can bag one for an excellent price.

For a limited time, you can get the 15-inch Surface Book 2 with Core i7 CPU for $1,789 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $2,499, that's a significant savings of $710. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration Surface Book 2. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for the same laptop by $410.

This is one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

Surface Book 2 15-inch 2-in-1 Laptop: was $2,499 now $1,789 @ Amazon

The Surface Book 2 is a capable machine. It packs a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense display, Core i7-8650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 laptop combines the familiar typing experience of a laptop with the portable convenience of a tablet. Since you get the best of both worlds in one device, it's one of the best laptops for the money.

This Surface 2 on sale at Amazon features a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense touch display which delivers a bright, vivid viewing experience. Under the hood is a Core i7-8650U CPU 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

In our Microsoft Surface Book 2 review, its modern, detachable design and great stylus won us over. We were also impressed by the laptop's long battery life, which lasts 12 hours and 9 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The Surface Book 2's keyboard feels great and easily detaches from the lid. Besides laptop mode, it can be used in tablet, studio or view mode. Its optional Surface Pen (sold separately) is nearly lag-free and has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

Performance-wise, the Surface Book 2's Core i7-8650U breezed through heavy multitasking in our real world testing. Even with 30 Google Chrome tabs open, while streaming a 1080p video on YouTube and drawing in Windows Ink Workspace's Sketchpad, there was no sign of lag.

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Book 2 packs two Surface Connect ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a single USB Type-C port.

Now $710 off, the Surface Book 2 is a solid pick for creative pros and anyone else looking for a versatile Windows 10 machine.