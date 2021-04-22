Spend $30 to get $757 worth of music/video editing software in Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle is back with another great deal, now offering $757 worth of video editing and music editing software in an affordable bundle. This offer is perfect for anyone who's currently hunting for the best video editing laptops.

The software that's currently being offered includes VEGAS Pro 16 Edit, proDAD ReSpeedr, FXhome Enhance Ultra, VEGAS Movie Studio 16, SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 13 and Music Maker Score Edition. You also get a voucher code for Producer Planet.

Help Stop AAPI Hate for just as little as $1

Like most of its bundles in March, Humble Bundle will be donating a percentage of the proceeds to the Stop AAPI Hate charity. Stop AAPI Hate is a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, founded by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, Chinese for Affirmative Action, and San Francisco State University’s Asian American Studies Department.

For just $1, you can unlock the first tier, which gives you access to the Music Maker Score Edition and a voucher code for Producer Planet. The BTA (beat the average) tier includes VEGAS Movie Studio 16 and SOUND FORGE Audio Studio 13. If you want the top prize, you have to shell out only $30 to collect VEGAS Pro 16 Edit, proDAD ReSpeedr, FXhome Enhance Ultra and all of the aforementioned software.

All of this software is worth a whopping $757. This is a great bundle of software for any creative starting out. And if you don't currently have the hardware to support your work or hobby, check out our best cheap gaming laptops page to get something affordable with great horsepower.

This bundle is live right now on the Humble Bundle website and will be live through May 13, 2021, so be sure to grab it before the cutoff date.