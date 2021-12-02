Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date is reportedly coming soon — what we know

The Galaxy S21 FE is the rumored S21 alternative that many budget-conscious Samsung fans can't wait to get their hands on. The FE line lets users enjoy some of the flashy perks of the high-end flagship phone experience without spending an arm and a leg. Unfortunately, the fate of the S21 FE has been nebulous.

One rumor from Korean news platform Digital Daily revealed that the S21 FE could be potentially cancelled, but there are also whispers that the S21 FE is set for an CES 2022 launch. Fortunately for S21 FE hopefuls, a new leak from respected tipster @OnLeaks suggests that the latter is true: the S21 FE release date is approaching rapidly.

Take this with a lil pinch of salt but... Someone just told me that #Samsung will finally unveil the #GalaxyS21FE this month (December) and release it next month (January)... Again, I can't vouch this by 100% but wanted to let you know anyway...😉 pic.twitter.com/KDFiTU8mxGDecember 1, 2021 See more

The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to be coming soon — but there's a catch

"Someone just told me that #Samsung will finally unveil the #GalaxyS21FE this month (December) and release it next month (January)," @OnLeaks tweeted after reminding his followers to take this scuttlebutt with a pinch of salt.

According to the grapevine, Samsung planned to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August, but due to the global chip shortage, the Korean-based tech giant decided to push back its release date. According to @OnLeaks, Samsung solidifed a reveal window for the S21's cheaper variant; the new FE is reportedly hitting store shelves in early 2022.

This rumor validates the gossip that SamMobile revealed last month: the Galaxy S21 FE could get its big reveal at CES 2022.

Interestingly, @Onleaks' rumor isn't the only leak that's trickled out about the Galaxy S21 FE today. WinFuture (a German news platform) alleged that it has secured some high-resolution marketing pictures of the hotly anticipated, budget-friendly device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak (Image credit: WinFuture)

Early rumors suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE will have a 6.4-inch display, 128GB or 256GB of storage, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, WinFuture claims that there's a variant with a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor with a maximum clockrate of 2.9 gigahertz.

If you're curious about price, Quandt says that the entry-level S21 FE will set you back 649 euros — at least, that's the targeted price for Germany. This is the same launch price of its predecessor (the S20 FE).

Don't get too excited, though. There is rumor that may disappoint some readers. As Tom's Guide pointed out, there is chatter that Samsung may only release the Galaxy S21 FE to the European market due to supply-chain issues. I doubt that's true since the S20 FE was a huge success in the US, but it's worth mentioning.



Like @OnLeaks suggested, take all of these rumors with a pinch of salt. We'll only know what's accurate once we get confirmation from Samsung. In the meantime, stay abreast of all important Galaxy S21 FE news by visiting our oft-updated rumor hub.