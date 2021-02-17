Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is set for release this March — pre-orders are now live

Samsung has just revealed the release date for its Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, and fans can get their hands on it in a matter of weeks.



Pre-orders for Samsung's new flagship Chromebook are now live, and it's set to be released on March 1. This will be the world's first-ever QLED Chromebook, with prices starting at $549.99 (or less if you trade-in) — an enviable price when compared to its older sibling.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: What to expect

There are two Galaxy Chromebook 2 models available, including one with an Intel Celeron Processor 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $549.99, as well as a config with an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for $699.99.



As for the main incentive, both will feature a glorious 13.3-inch QLED 3840 X 2160-pixel touch display, Oh, and of course, the colors. The Chromebook comes in a fiery Fiesta Red or a standard Mercury Grey. We haven't gotten our hands on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 yet, but we suspect that its QLED display will enhance the device's brightness, color range and power efficiency.



The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is also a 2-in-1, which seems perfect for its QLED display for watching high-definition shows or movies in tent mode and tablet mode. It also comes in 2.71 pounds, making it quite portable.



We loved the 4K AMOLED display on the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, so we're excited to see if the sequel's QLED display offers that gold standard. If it does, who knows, it could very well make it one of the best Chromebooks around. Although, there's some tough competition out there.