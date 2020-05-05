Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, Ion laptops with QLED displays are now available

Samsung's new QLED display laptops, the Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Flex Alpha and the Galaxy Book Ion are now available for purchase. Pricing for the laptops starts at $1,349.99, $849.99, and $1,199, respectively.

The Galaxy Book Flex 2-in-1 comes in 13.3-inch and 15-inch display sizes. Both feature a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 512GB SSD. Meanwhile, the base model Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is configured with a 13.3-inch display, Core i7-10510U CPU and 256GB SSD.

Like the Galaxy Book Flex convertible laptops, the Galaxy Book Ion also comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch display options. These ultra-thin laptops are Core i7-10510U-powered and house a 512GB SSD.

This trio of laptops is the first to feature QLED displays, which is an edge Samsung needs to remain competitive in the PC arena.

In our Samsung Galaxy Flex 15 review, we liked its built-in S Pen, super-bright QLED display and epic battery life. Although we found its fingerprint scanner placement to be odd, we gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Samsung's new Galaxy Books are available at Samsung.com and select retailers like Best Buy and Microsoft.