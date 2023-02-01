Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 revealed

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked presentation provided us with a look at some of its upcoming hardware, including the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 laptops. The Book 3 Pro is available for purchase in 14-inch and 16-inch models, each boasting a full-aluminum frame. The former's size is 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.44 inches, with a weight of 2.42 pounds, while the latter comes in at 14 x 9.9 x 0.49 inches and 3.4 pounds.

Disregarding measurement differences, both are identical with AMOLED 2X displays that have a 16:10 aspect ratio, advertised with 400 nits of brightness, 120Hz of refresh rate, 120% of the DCI-P3 scale, and 2880 x 1800 resolution.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is only available with a 16-inch display, coming in at 14 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches and 3.7 pounds. However, the specs of its display are the same outside of its touch screen and S-Pen compatibility.

Specs for both the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro 360 include a 13th Gen Intel i5/i7 Core processor, Intel Iris X graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage and a 1080p built-in camera. The Pro 360 has a 5G wireless connectivity option available as well if you're willing to spend a bit extra. We also know that both will have a quad-speaker system, with two woofers and two tweeters, while the dual microphones boast AI Noise Cancelling.

Color options include a choice between Graphite and Beige, while their port selections offer two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A, a HDMI 1.4, a microSD and an audio jack. The only difference is that the Pro 360 has a Nano-SIM slot.

Beyond hardware, the Galaxy Book3 series allows the user to link the laptop with their phone through Windows / Microsoft Phone Link, offering seamless web session transitions.

Samsung Multi Control also lets you swap between devices, whether that's your PC, Galaxy Tab or Galaxy smartphones, with something like Second Screen turning additional devices into a second monitor. Of course, Instant Hotspot is also available. And if you're a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, signing in through your Samsung account will sync all of your other devices with it through Single Sign On.

We're not aware of how much the Book3 Pro and Pro 360 will cost, nor when it will be available to purchase. But we'll be keeping covering news as we get closer to their release dates.