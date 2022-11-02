Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is $500 off in early Black Friday laptop deal

The Galaxy Book 2 360 is one of the best Samsung laptops as well as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. So imagine our surprise when we found out that Best Buy slashed $500 off its original price!

Packed with the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU and boasting long battery life, the Galaxy Book 2 360 normally costs a whopping $1,499. It is now only $999 at Best Buy. (opens in new tab)

As Black Friday looms, be sure to check out our Black Friday live blog to get updates on early Black Friday deals if you can't stomach the wait

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,499, now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is now $500 off. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge, so it transforms from laptop to tablet mode .(and other postures) The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 in this early Black Friday deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, an Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all for less than $1,000 on Best Buy (opens in new tab)! You can't beat that.

While we didn't test this particular configuration, in our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display.

Despite laptop manufacturers' claim of 20 hour battery life (using video playback as a benchmark), a typical laptop lasts 10 hours when it comes to using it for productivity work. However, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 exceeded that average and showed off a battery runtime of nearly 12 hours. Wow!

For your connectivity needs, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, and USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensures fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Now at an ultra-low price, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is a wise choice whether treating yourself or a loved one a new notebook PC.