RTX 3060 Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $745 on the mighty Lenovo ThinkBook 16p

The Lenovo Cyber Monday sale knocks up to 80% off laptops sitewide including its high-performance ThinkBook business machines.

Currently, the RTX 3060-charged Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 is $1,383 via coupon, " HELLOHOLIDAYS". That's $745 off its former price of $2,129 and the lowest price we could find on this laptop.

In terms of Cyber Monday laptop deals, it's one of the best out there.

Now $745 off, the ThinkBook 16p is one of the most powerful business laptops arounds. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 2K display at 60Hz, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles demanding graphics.

Lenovo's ThinkBook 16p is not your ordinary business laptop. It's a high performing creating tool and M1 MacBook Pro alternative.

Although we didn't test this laptop, ThinkBook 16p reviews on Lenovo website rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers say it's an absolute workhorse and suitable for AI and gaming. Others praise the laptop's multitasking prowess and "built like a tank" durability.

Connectivity-wise, the ThinkPad 16p supplies you with two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a headphone/mic combo jack, and an SD card reader There's also a Kensington lock slot on board.

With a weight of 4.4 pounds and a frame measuring 14 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches, the ThinkBook 16p is on par with the 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

At $1,383 the ThinkPad 16p is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful workstation under $1,400.