Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop drops to $1,799 — its best price of the year

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is our favorite premium gaming laptop. Although it fetches a high sticker price, a huge end-of-year discount makes it more affordable.

Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with 3070 GPU for $1,799. Usually, you would expect to fork out $2,599 for this machine, so that's $800 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this RTX 30 series laptop.

It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year.

By comparison, it's $788 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Microsoft Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,799 @ Microsoft

Now $350 off, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 360Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 15 Advanced is specifically designed to give gamers a competitive edge. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display and is powered by a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

In our 2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced review, we were fond of its lightweight, attractive design, graphics performance and good battery life. We gave the Blade 15 Advanced an overall rating of 4 out 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking performance tests, the Razer Blade 15 took everything we threw its way. In one test, it easily juggled an Amazon Video with 35 Google Chrome tabs running various applications in the background.

In our lab, the Blade 15 Advanced 5 hours and 14 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness). This beats the 4 hour and 15 minute premium gaming laptop average and Alienware m15’s runtime (4 hours).

Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches the Blade 15 is one more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and slimmer than the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches).

In a nutshell, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a wise choice if performance, refresh rate and good battery life are priority — especially at this stellar price.