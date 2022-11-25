The PS Plus Black Friday deals are here — Get up to 36% off Essential, Extra and Premium tiers

Right now, you can get up to 36% off all PlayStation Plus tiers (opens in new tab), thanks to a sneaky Black Friday workaround that lets you get it for cheaper than the price Sony has set.

As you know, PS Plus Premium is well and truly coming into its own as a huge catalog of incredible titles, old and new. With all the…well…essential features of Essential and hundreds of games, it’s starting to offer incredible value for money — especially at this lower price.

PS Plus Black Friday deal (US)

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus: 25% off at the PlayStation Store (opens in new tab)

You can now get 25% off all PlayStation Plus tiers when buying directly from the PlayStation Store. With this discount, a one-year Essential membership drops to $44.99, Extra falls to $74.99 and Premium plummets to $89.99.

If you’re shopping in the UK, things start to get a little more interesting. Because while there is still the same 25% off discount at the PlayStation Store, you can actually get PlayStation gift cards worth the value of a year-long PS Plus for cheaper.

This combo breaker means you can up to £36 off the subscription service — the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on this service.

PS Plus Black Friday deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Essential: £50 £34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Here's a £16 saving on the basic PlayStation Plus Essential membership. This comes with exactly the same benefits as the previous iteration of PS Plus: online multiplayer, free games each month, cloud saves, and more.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Extra: £84 £63 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Take it to the next level with £21 off the middle-tier membership. Added benefits on this level include access to a revolving games catalog which includes up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, featuring many big first-party releases such as Demon's Souls and Death Stranding.

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Plus Premium: £100 £63 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The top of the range gives you all of the above alongside a selection of classics from PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP consoles — classics like Syphon Filter and Ape Escape. It’s amazing at £36 off!

Oh, and if any PlayStation executives are reading this (hi by the way), if you could take a look at my list of 11 PS classics that need to be on premium and bring them back, that would be great!

As for the rest of you, what are you waiting for? This is the best deal you are going to get on PS Plus for a long time, so take advantage of it now.