Outlook on Windows to get suggested replies feature

One of the best Outlook tools that have been available for a while now on Android and iOS has been the suggested response feature, and it's finally coming to Windows, which is cause for celebration. The suggested response feature has been around on iOS and Android since 2018, giving users three options of suggested quick responses to email that you can tap and send.

Microsoft 365 Roadmap released the following description, " When you receive a message in the email that can be answered with a short response, Outlook may suggest three responses that you can use to reply with a couple of clicks. This capability already exists in Outlook on the web, and in Outlook iOS and Android."

Text prediction, which has been around a while in Gmail, will also be added to Outlook for Windows. Microsoft said it would be using "Smart Technology" (as if dumb technology were a thing), Outlook will predict text while you type, and users will just use the Tab key to accept the predicted text.

If you find predictive tech annoying or a hindrance, you can turn it off by doing the following. In Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Compose and reply > Text predictions, and you can turn it off from there.

Predictive text is a fun and oftentimes a great tool that speeds up workflow but, some do not appreciate the tech and prefer the old school and more personal response method. The new feature will be rolling out this month and available for Office Business insiders in a beta version.