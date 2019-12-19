Our favorite cheap Chromebook is $120 off for today only

The holidays are here, and there's no better time to pick up your loved one (or yourself) a new laptop, or maybe even one the best Chromebooks around, a.k.a. the Samsung Chromebook 3, which is currently $120 off, selling for just $159.

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $279 now $159

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we complemented the Chromebook for having a bright screen, superb battery life and strong performance. This model comes with an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.View Deal

In our Samsung Chromebook 3 review, we gave the Chromebook credit for its fantastic screen and nearly 10 hours of battery life. At 11.4 x 8 x 0.7 inches and 2.5 pounds, the Samsung Chromebook 3 was incredibly light and thin. Despite being light, it survived drops from 2.5 feet, so it's a little durable as well.

Keep in mind, that while we liked the screen, the panel is only 11 inches and has a 1366 x 768 resolution, so it won't look very sharp.

This particular model comes with with an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

