Oh great! Soundmojis — another Facebook Messenger feature that only your parents will use

On Thursday, Facebook announced Soundmojis for Messenger, which (as you can probably guess from the name) adds sound to emojis… Is this a really late April Fool?

Just in time for World Emoji Day on July 17, the world’s biggest network has answered the question nobody asked: if your emojis could talk, “what sound would they make?”

The answer to that question is probably one of the most cringeworthy features since memojis. Yes, I said it!

Wait, what?

Yes, dear reader. You are reading this right. Sounding like the kind of throwaway idea that comes early in a brainstorming session, but gets taken way too far, Soundmojis are accessed by tapping the loudspeaker icon in the expressions menu.

This feature gives you access to a range of sound effects, from more generic options like a drum roll or applause, to big celebrity tie-ins. Facebook is going in hard on trying to make this work by partnering with the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Rebecca Black and Universal Pictures’ F9.

All of these are paired with a corresponding emoji for what Facebook calls the “best of both worlds.” However, I’m sure the “best” is not a louder chatroom. In fact, the less sound my apps make, the better.

(Image credit: Facebook)

No, thank you

I mean seriously. I’m not going to speak for everyone on the Laptop Mag team, but I die of embarrassment any time my phone makes a sound. And I know many others who keep their devices strictly on silent at all times.

And yes, “silent” means no noise but vibration, to actually know you have notifications — if you think it means no noise or vibration, you and my D&D character will get on well in the chaotic evil alignment. This is not even a debate.

With that user behavior in mind, I think it’s a fair prediction that this feature will be quickly panned by Facebook, regardless of how much Vin Diesel and Rebecca Black the company throws at it. But I will republish this piece and admit I’m wrong if we’re all using Soundmojis in six months!