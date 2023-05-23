Nvidia and Microsoft join forces to accelerate enterprise-ready generative AI

Today at Microsoft Build, Nvidia announced integrating its AI Enterprise software into Microsoft Azure Machine learning to help enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives. This interaction is meant to create a more secure, enterprise-ready platform to enable Azure customers to quickly build, deploy and manage custom applications while using more than 100 Nvidia AI frameworks and tools that will be fully supported by Nvidia AI Enterprise AI platform software.

Manuvir Das, vice president of enterprise computing at Nvidia, says, " The combination of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and Azure Machine Learning will help enterprises speed up their AI initiatives with a straight, efficient path from development to production."

Thanks to Nvidia's accelerated computing capabilities, adding its AI Enterprise to Azure Machine Learning will help provide the highest levels of performance needed to speed training on AI models. According to Microsoft's corporate vice president John Montgomery, Azure Machine Learning users will benefit from the two tech titans combining resources to provide the highest levels of security and performance.

This team-up allows developers to quickly scale applications from testing to massive deployments using Azure Machine Learnings data encryption. Azure and Nvidia AI Enterprise complement one another perfectly, melding the best of both platforms to benefit users.

Availability

Access to Nvidia AI Enterprise with Azure Machine learning preview integration is invitation only at the NVIDIA community registry. You can also find it available on the Azure Marketplace.

Once invited, you can use all the tools available, like the Nvidia Omniverse Cloud platform, also available as a service to Microsoft Azure. Omniverse provides developers with an enterprise with a full-stack cloud environment to design, develop, deploy, and manage industrial metaverse applications.

Microsoft and Nvidia look to dominate the Generative AI space, and I'm here for it and look forward to everything this team-up brings to the market for all users. Please stay tuned to all our coverage of Microsoft Build.