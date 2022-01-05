Epic deal! Get this MSI RTX 3060 gaming laptop for under $1,000

MSI has just announced a bunch of powerful new laptops at CES 2022 and, almost like it was perfectly timed, the deals on powerful pre-existing systems are starting to roll in.

This $320 saving at Newegg is our favourite, which gets you the MSI GF65 Thin with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3060 for just $929.

MSI GF65 Thin deal

Save $320 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The MSI GF65 is one of the more affordable RTX 3060 gaming laptops out there. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 Titan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

If you're bargain hunting for a powerful RTX 30 gaming laptop under $1,000, the MSI GF65 is a great choice.