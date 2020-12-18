MSI GF65 Thin falls to $699 in holiday gaming laptop deal

The MSI G65 Thin gaming laptop is one of the best gaming laptops to buy on a budget. So if you're in the market for a gaming-dedicated machine, you'll love this deal

Right now, the 15.6-inch MSI G65 Thin gaming laptop is on sale for $699.99 at Walmart. Formerly priced at $999, that's $300 off what it usually retails for. It's the lowest price we're seen for this configuration and among the best gaming laptop deals available right now.

MSI GF65 Thin deal

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

MSI manufacturers some of the best gaming laptops around and its GF65 Thin is $300 off at Walmart. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics.View Deal

The MSI GF65 Thin is one of the most affordable gaming laptops for the money.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 TItan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.

Weighting 4.1 pounds, and measuring 14.1 x 10 x 0.85-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter and thinner than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches) and Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). By comparison, it's lighter and thicker than the Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

So if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000, you can't go wrong with the MSI GF65 Thin.