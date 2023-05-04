MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop just dropped $100 at Best Buy

The MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop just dropped to under $1,000 for the first time. Currently, Best Buy has the MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop on sale for $999 (opens in new tab). Typically $1,099, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price ever for this MSI laptop.

If you're looking for a rig with the latest Nvidia GPU, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals available.

MSI Cyborg 15 deal

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the MSI Cyborg 15, the lowest price yet for this RTX 40 GPU laptops. This machine pack a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This one of the best RTX 40 series laptop deals you can get.

MSI produces many of today's best gaming laptops and the MSI Cyborg 15 is among its latest offerings. Debuting at CES 2023 back in January, the Cyborg features an attractive translucent design in which you can see its internal mechanisms. MSI calls it a "Cyber Punk inspired design".

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM supports DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

This configuration is more than adequate for gaming,video editing, content consumption and everyday tasks. The laptop's RAM is expandable up to 64GB if you want to upgrade your memory to get the most out of it.

While we didn't get to test it, we went hands-on with the Cyborg 15 and was impressed by its unique, thin and lightweight design. MSI Cyborg 15 reviews at Best Buy average 3.7 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like the performance upgrade from the RTX 30 series and 144Hz display refresh rate for gaming and streaming. Some owners were disappointed about its limited ports and slots, so we recommend investing in a USB hub.

If you're on the prowl for an RTX 4060 laptop under $1,000, the MSI Cyborg 15 is worth considering.