Moto G10 images might've just leaked: Here's what it looks like

Well known and respected leaker OnLeaks recently posted images of what they claim to be Motorola's upcoming Moto G10. The leak posted to their Voice page shows renderings of the possible Moto G10 design along with some spec information.

The leaker mentions that the new Motorola phones model number is XT-2117 and that they cannot yet confirm the name it will be sold under but, they're assuming it will be Motorola's next-generation Moto G10.

According to the leaker and the images, the possible Moto G10 will sport a 6.5-inch screen with a notch in the upper left-hand corner for the front-facing camera. The rendered images also show that there will be a three-camera array on the rear panel of the Moto G10

The images show that Motorola has moved the back panel fingerprint scanner to the side edge of the phone according to the leak. It was also revealed that it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a large 4,850mAh battery which is impressive for the budget-friendly Moto G10. Lastly, the new Moto G10 is rumored to be announced in the next few weeks with full spec details, price, and release date.