Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery app recovers deleted docs -- how to get it

A new Windows File Recovery tool helps to put an end to those heart-stopping, "Oh no, I've lost a file!" moments. After a frantic, futile search through the Recycle Bin, you can rely on Microsoft's new app to save the day, The Verge reported.

Microsoft's Windows File Recovery tool is a free app that is designed for Windows 10 version 2004 or newer. It's a super-small download that's under 9MB because of its simple, command-line user interface.

Features of Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery tool

Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery app can help users recover lost files from their internal and external drives. According to a recent Microsoft post, the app can operate in three modes: Default Mode, Segment Mode and Signature Mode.

Default Mode is optimized for recently deleted files while Segment Mode is a better option for files that were deleted a long time ago. For retrieving a file on an external storage device (e.g. USB drive or SD card), Signature Mode will be your best bet.

How to get Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery tool

The Windows File Recovery tool is now available for download in the Microsoft Store.

Screenshot of Microsoft's Windows File Recovery app. (Image credit: Microsoft)

"Let this app be your first choice for helping to find what you need from your hard drive, SSD, USB drive, or memory cards," the Microsoft Store description said.

Microsoft offers an in-depth tutorial on how to use the command-line Windows File Recovery app here, but let's hope that the Redmond-based giant updates the raw-looking app with a graphical user interface that's a lot easier on the eyes.