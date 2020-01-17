Microsoft's 'fix' for severe Windows 10 security flaw isn't installing for many users

Everyone with a Windows PC is urged to update to the latest version after the NSA discovered a severe vulnerability in the operating system.

Unfortunately, the patch meant to cure this critical bug is failing to install on some Windows 10 devices. Frustrated users are posting on Reddit about the installation fail and including error messages that appear when they attempt to protect their devices.

"There were problems installing some updates, but we'll try again later," one message read. "2020-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems (KB4528760) - Error 0x800f0982."

“Ah, apparently KB4528760 is having issues with downloading, so I wouldn’t bother with it for right now. It failed on my PC as well,” another Windows 10 user wrote on Twitter.

To make matters worse, that error code isn't particularly helpful because there are no instructions on what to try next. Additionally, some users received a different error code for what appears to be the same issue.

Microsoft hasn't recognized this bug so it's unclear whether the company is working on a fix. We're crossing our fingers because the Windows 10 Version 1909 (KB4528760) update patches a dangerous vulnerability found in the function that verifies cryptographic trust.

When exploited, an attacker could spoof Windows 10's code-signing certificate to sign a malicious executable and make it look like a legit program. By doing so, the attacker could gain full control of a system once a user downloads their infected app.

The relatively small number of complaints about the patch failure suggests the installation errors are not widespread. Still, the severity of the flaw it fixes means systems that can't update are at risk of being hacked.

If you're having problems with the latest Windows 10 update, try installing it manually. According to Windows Latest, that should force the patch to go through. There have been no reports of problems after the patch installed, so you should be in the clear if and when you can get it to work.