Microsoft unveils new $60 wired Xbox stereo headset — pre-orders open

Microsoft took to its official blog Thursday to announce its new Xbox Stereo Headset. Modestly priced at $59, the wired Xbox Stereo Headset is now available for pre-order at Microsoft.

Built for extended wearing, the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset has a lightweight, flexible design with ergonomic fit. It has large, soft earpads, on-ear controls and an adjustable in-line mic which provides crystal clear chat.

What's more, the Xbox Stereo Headset supports high-fidelity spatial sound like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone. This ensures an immersive audio experience whether you're gaming, streaming music or videos or talking on the phone.

In our review of the wireless Xbox Stereo Headset, we found its rich, balanced soundscape and spatial audio impressive. Unlike the wireless version, this latest Xbox Stereo headset supplies you with a 3.5mm connector. It works with consoles, personal computers, and just about any other audio device with a headphone port.

Microsoft's new Xbox Stereo Headset will be available at Microsoft and select Xbox retailers on September 21, 2021. Pre-orders will ship to meet its expected release date.