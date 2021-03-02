Microsoft to add this time-saving feature to Word

Microsoft is adding a new feature that will make turning Word documents into PowerPoint decks much easier and improve workflow. The new Office 365 feature will soon be updated to allow users to turn Word docs into PowerPoint slide decks with relative ease.

The new feature has been made available to members of Microsoft's early access program. The new Transform option can be used via the Microsoft Word web client, under the File Transform menu.

When users select to use the tool in 365, it will prompt them to pick out a visual style to apply to the presentation. Then it will generate a preview in PowerPoint and drop the presentation file into Microsoft's OneDrive.

The feature is still undergoing early access testing, but should soon be made available to all users. Although the idea of transforming Word docs quickly into PowerPoint slide decks is inspiring, there are a few limitations.

Currently, the feature is only available in English. Certain web browsers such as Safari are not being supported nor is the Microsoft legacy browser Internet Explorer. The company is pushing users to migrate completely away from the old horse.

It only supports the transformation of text, and any other media will not be transformed or moved over from your Word doc to PowerPoint.

Microsoft's Mohit Anand explained, " We only support text content for the transformation to the presentation, and other media content is not currently available. You can add your own media to the presentation after you have transformed your Word document." So though it's a huge step in the right direction, it's not perfect yet.