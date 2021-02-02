Save over $200 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle right now!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 hits that sweet spot between a laptop and a tablet — both being a great iPad Pro alternative and, with enough PC power under the hood plus the Surface Type Cover, it holds its own as one of the best laptops too.

And now, with over $200 off the list price, the Surface Pro 7 is even better. For a limited time, you can grab one with Microsoft’s official keyboard cover at prices starting from just $699.99.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $909.98 now $699.99 @ Microsoft

The base model with specs that can capably handle the day-to-day essentials, made even better with $209.99 off the list price. Under the hood, you’ll find an 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD — more than enough for most work and education, making this a good family 2-in-1.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1359.98 now $899.99 @ Microsoft

Just $200 more gets you our favourite configuration of the Surface Pro 7 — packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. This gives you enough power for if your daily workload includes some slightly more processor-intensive tasks like using Photoshop.View Deal

The Surface Pro 7 was all about iterative developments over the previous generation, to improve the quality of life experience with this 2-in-1. The display remains vivid and bright (2736 x 1824 resolution covering 100% of sRGB color gamut), along with the responsive capacitive touch and pen support.

Every part of the construction is premium, from the slim, lightweight metallic chassis to the gorgeously soft fabric type cover with a great typing experience, and a newly added USB-C port for greater compatibility.

Only downside, these beefier specs means the battery life takes more of a hit, but if you can look past that (let’s be honest, most of your laptop use will be while plugged into a charger at the moment), this is a great offer to grab!

