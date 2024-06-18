Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PCs are now at Antonline for $999

Announced in May, Microsoft's new Surface Copilot+ PCs are now available for purchase at Antonline. The Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 2-in-1 start from $999 each.

Microsoft's new Copilot+ PCs bring huge upgrades and new features that usher in a new wave of AI-driven computing. The software and PC maker teamed up with Qualcomm to configure its family of refreshed Surface devices with Snapdragon X Series CPUs and Adreno graphics.

Improving upon its predecessors, the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 offer quicker response times and support advanced Copilot+ AI capabilities. Enjoy peace of mind and optimal productivity thanks to enhanced security and Recall, which helps you instantly find documents, emails, websites, and more.

If you opt for the flexibility of the Surface Pro 11, you can pair it with an optional Surface Pro keyboard and/or Surface Pen 2 starting from $139.

Whether you're a student, traveling professional, or creator looking for a new laptop or 2-in-1, Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 or Surface Pro 11 are worth checking out.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/256GB): $999 @ Antonline

You can now purchase the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $999 at Antonline. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8' Surface Laptop 7 (X Plus/16GB/512GB): $1,199 @ Antonline

Get double the storage with the 512GB Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $1,199. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/512GB): $1,399 @ antonline

Starting from $1,399, the the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU is now available at Antononline. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8" Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/1TB): $1,599 @ Antonline

You can now buy the 1TB model Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1.599. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/32GB/1TB): $1,999 @ Antonline

Now available at Antonline, the 1TB model Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU and 32GB of RAM costs $1,999. This configuration is Ideal for serious multitaskers and features Microsoft's innovative Windows Copilot+ AI built-in, Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/256GB): $1,299 @ Antonline

You can now buy the 256GB 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1,299 at Antonline. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (X Elite/16GB/1TB): $1,699 @ Antonline

You can now buy the 1TB model 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU for $1,699. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. This innovative Copilot+ PC seeks to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: $999 @ Antonline

The base model Surface Pro 11 is available starting from $999 at Antonline. Built for business and productivity, the Surface Pro 11 features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: $1.999 @ Antonline

Get double the storage with the 512GB Surface Pro 11, available at Antonline for $1,199. Built for business and productivity, it features Copilot+ AI for faster response time and enhanced security. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU. 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home