Microsoft CEO invites Apple to bring iMessage to Windows

Earlier today, Microsoft announced Windows 11. After the one-hour presentation was over, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spoke with the Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern live to further discuss Windows 11 and the future of the OS. Nadella got everyone's attention when he stated he would welcome Apple bringing iMessage and other apps to Windows.

Microsoft's main theme for the next iteration of Windows is openness and working with third-party developers to bring their apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft store. Microsoft is going as far as allowing developers to create their own marketplaces to keep the full share of monies earned selling their third-party Windows apps.

Nedella shared Microsoft's vision for Windows 11's future with Stern, and in the process, stated, "like other companies, Apple is welcome to doing anything it wants on Windows, including bringing iMessage to the platform," Which is interesting since Apple announced at its recent event that the company would be bringing FaceTime to Windows and Android.

Microsoft, for its part, announced today that Android apps will be able to run natively in Windows 11 and that users could get Android apps via the Amazon app store. There has been no word from Apple in regards to Nedlla's statements as of this writing. However, since iMessage remains exclusive to Apple products, it would be interesting to hear the company's take on all this.

Apple is in the middle of a court battle with Epic Games where court filings that included emails between high-ranking Apple execs revealed that the company has been pondering bringing iMessage to Android and other competitor platforms.

When you consider all the recent litigation Tech giants are facing regarding proprietary products and the possibility of certain companies having a monopoly-like stranglehold on the industry. The new willingness to be open to sharing and developing apps across platforms that used to be proprietary to certain devices may have something to do with governments in several nations looking to either further regulate the tech industry or, in some cases, break up companies.

