Matte black Surface Book spotted in Microsoft 365 ad — does it actually exist?

If you're a fan of Microsoft's Surface Book 3 and, like The Rolling Stones, want to paint it black, you may be in luck with the company's next Surface device.



A matte black Surface Book has been spotted on a Microsoft 365 advertisement, and what makes it so mysterious is there is no black version of the 2-in-1 laptop available on the Microsoft store. Could this have been a sneak peek of Microsoft's next convertible?

Anybody interested in a matte black @Microsoft Surface Book?

Spotted by Windows Central, the black Surface Book shares the same "graphite" black colour as Microsoft's Surface Earbuds, instead of the matte grey we're used to seeing.



This isn't the first time we've seen a black Surface device, as there have been versions of the Surface Pro 7 and Surface laptop 3 that rock this deep, dark shade. If rumors are anything to go by, the upcoming Surface Laptop 4 is expected to have an emphasis on swappable lids so users can add a touch of personalisation to their laptops. The next Surface Book could follow suit.



The article points out this could just be a mistake in the ad, as there have been other instances where a black Surface product has been spotted even though it's not available to consumers. Check out the black Surface Studio a Twitter user spotted in the background of one of Microsoft's Ignite presentations.



Matte black is certainly popular these days, as there are even hints of the iPhone 13 Pro bringing back matte black. We have our fingers crossed.