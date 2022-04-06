Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case falls to $149 deal price

Logitech's Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case is a cheaper Apple Magic Keyboard alternative. It converts your iPad Air 5 or iPad Air 4 into a mini laptop and protects it from everyday wear and tear.

Currently, Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case for $149 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $199, so it's $50 cheaper than usual. This is the lowest price ever for this iPad Air keyboard case and one of the best iPad accessory deals of the season.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air Keyboard Case: was $200 now $148 @ Amazon

Save $52 on the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 5 and iPad Air 4. This cheaper Apple Magic Keyboard alternative features high-quality, responsive backlit keys and a large multi-touch trackpad. It pair with your iPad Air via smart connector so you don't have to worry about batteries.

Logitech's Combo Touch lets you type, sketch, view and read on your iPad Air without having to remove it. Designed for the iPad Air 5 and iPad Air 4, its durable form fitting design protects the front back and corners of your iPad Air.

The Combo Touch features an adjustable kickstand, large multi-touch trackpad and detachable backlit keyboard. Although we didn't test this iPad Air keyboard case, it has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners praise the Combo Touch's comfortable keys and backlit and trackpad features. Many others like the keyboard case's great, four-sided protection and function keys.

Just like the Apple Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch doesn't require batteries. Easy to set up, it uses smart connector technology to instantly pair with your iPad Air.

If you're looking for an affordable iPad Air keyboard case, you can't go wrong with the Logitech Combo Touch.