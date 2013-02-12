LG Teases Smartphone Lineup With ‘Unexpected Distinction’ For MWC 2013

This year’s CES wasn’t really about smartphones, but it looks like some companies were saving their major handset launches for this month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. That’s seems to be the case for LG at least, whose Facebook page teases a new line up smartphones.

About one week ago the electronics manufacturer posted a photo of what appears to be a gift box, complete with a red ribbon and LG’s logo stamped at the bottom. The box contains the text “NEW SERIES WILL BE UNVEILED,” and the accompanying caption further suggests that LG has something significant to reveal.

“See what surprise LG has in store for you this time, with an unexpected distinction,” the caption read.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see LG follow in its footsteps from last year and unveil some fresh smartphones from its Optimus brand at MWC. About one year ago during the Barcelona-based event, the handset maker showcased its Optimus 4X and Optimus L-series devices for the first time.

There’s no telling exactly what LG has in store for the annual mobile conference, but the company has been on a rampage when it comes to revealing smartphones. Earlier this week LG confirmed that its 5.5-inch Optimus G Pro will debut in Korea, promising to reveal more details as its Facebook page gathers more “Likes.” The company also confirmed that its Optimus L7 2, Optimus L5 2 and Optimus L3 will land in Russia this week. Additionally, LG is the manufacturer behind Google’s much-demanded Nexus 4 handset, which has fluctuated in and out of inventory since it premiered back in November.

This recent Facebook tease follows previous quips from LG to generate buzz about its presence at MWC 2013. The manufacturer launched a trailer meant to entice viewers about some unknown gadget, highlighting a slew of adjectives such as “Premium,” “Stylish,” “Innovative” and “Powerful among others.

“Breakthrough will be made at MWC 2013,” the trailer teases during its opening.

We only have a few short weeks before we know exactly what LG is up to, seeing as MWC takes place between Feb. 25 and 28. Check out the trailer below.