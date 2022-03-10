Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.

This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

Save $122 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD laptop at Best Buy. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) display, 1.8-GHZ AMD A6-9220C dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

This configuration is ideal for web browsing, creating docs, basic photo editing, and casual gaming. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop's microSD slot. And what's more, you'll save up to 15% on WD or SanDisk storage via Google Perks on your Chromebook.

While we didn't test this laptop, Lenovo Chromebook 3 reviews from Best Buy customers rate it 4.4 out 5-stars. Satisfied owners praise its incredible speed, performance, and battery life.

With a weight of 2.4 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the Lenovo Chromebook is super-portable. It's on par with the HP Chromebook 11 (2.4 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Samsung Chromebook 4 (2.6 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Port-wise, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 equips you with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB 3.1 Type-C port, microSD slot, and headphone jack.

Now just $97, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is a budget-friendly choice if you want a small, basic laptop that doesn't cost a fortune.