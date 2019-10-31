Lenovo Black Friday Sneak Peek: ThinkPad X1 Extreme $1,680 Off

Lenovo has a Halloween treat for everyone. The PC manufacturer is celebrating Halloween with some of the best Black Friday deals on our favorite laptops. (It's also a good preview at what their best Cyber Monday deals might look like).

Through November 4, Lenovo is taking up to $2,400 off select ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops. As part of the sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme on sale for $1,299 via coupon code "THINKPEEK20". That's $1,680 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop.

Lenovo Black Friday sale: $2,400 off ThinkPads

Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday in a big way. The PC manufacturer is slashing the price of its premium ThinkPad laptops. For example, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti for $12,99 via code "THINKPEEK20".View Deal

The sale includes one of our favorite laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme for $1,299. It features a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti. In our review, we found the ThinkPad X1 Extreme to be a powerful business machine suitable for just about any task. Clad in a matte black, carbon-fiber chassis, it's also one of the more stylish laptops on the market.

To be fair, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has been on sale before. However, the base model has never dipped under $1,300, and clearly this isn't the base model as it sports double the RAM and storage.

Lenovo's sale ends November 4.