Killer laptop deal: The excellent Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 is $300 off

Lenovo's 2-in-1 laptops are among the best you'll find. If you're looking for a super-portable PC that will fit just about any scenario — you'll want to check out the new Lenovo Yoga C940.

Currently, Best Buy has the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 4K Laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's $300 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

The Yoga C940 2-in-1 packs a 4K touchscreen display, 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's currently on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Yoga C940 packs a 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen display, 1.3GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy right now.

The Yoga C940 is more of a refinement than an overhaul of last year's C930. Nevertheless, in our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its fast performance, premium design, and vivid display.

Weighing in at 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds), but slightly lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds).

Performance-wise, the Yoga C940 scored 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test. That tops the premium laptop average of 16,14. In one of our tests, we opened 20 Google Chrome — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and our machine never stuttered.

In terms of connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB Type-A port. It's also equipped with a headphone/mic jack combo.

The Yoga C940 is a solid choice if you're looking for an excellent 2-in-1 that will last you for years to come.