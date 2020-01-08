Killer Deal: Best Buy sale takes up to 35% off SSDs

Looking for a quick way to give your laptop a new lease on life? Best Buy has a variety of SSD deals that can breathe new life into your machine.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to 35% off select SSDs from WD, SanDisk, and Samsung. After discount, you can get the WD Blue 500GB SSD for just $64.99, which is $35 off.
WD Blue 500GB SSD: was $99 now $64 @ Best Buy
The WD Blue SSD offers speeds of up to 545MB/s and write speeds of up to 525MB/s. It's currently $35 off.
SanDisk Extreme 500GB SSD: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy
The SanDisk Extreme is a portable SSD that offers up to 550MB/s read speeds. It's water and dust resistant (IP55 rating) and features a rugged design. It's currently $40 off.
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy
This 2.5-inch SATA drive is great for older laptops or desktops that can accommodate a 2.5-inch drive. It offers max read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. It's $40 off it's normal price.
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy
The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD features an M.2 interface and can deliver read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and write speeds up to 3,300MB/s. It's currently $30 off.