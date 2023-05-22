iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island can track your United Airlines flight

According to 9to5Mac, United Airlines has launched a live flight tracking info widget. The Widget can appear on your home screen or in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. United became the first airline in the U.S. to add support for Live Activities on iPhone.

The announcement by United Airlines was released earlier today and showcased this new feature. According to the airline, the recent Live Activity will allow users access to quick information about their flights, like inbound aircraft details, estimated departure and arrival times, and gate information.

Dynamic Flight tracking features

With Live Activities United, customers with iPhones can stay informed in real-time, keeping a close eye on flight updates, flight details, and alerts on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With just a quick peek, you will get details like the flight number, on-time status, inbound aircraft status, estimated departure and arrival times, and more. While using the Live Activity feature, you can also open your boarding pass during security check-ins, which is quite handy. Users will also be able to find their departure and arrival gates, pre- and in-flight countdowns, and also get baggage carousel information right in Dynamic Island.

The new features should become available by the end of May, and with United Airlines claiming to have over three million current users of its app, we hope other airlines follow its lead.

According to United, Users can also contact on-demand agents and customer service via text, call, or video chat. A United Map search feature also allows users to do comparison flight shopping to get the best deals. A Terminal Guide also helps customers navigate their way from point to point through airports, even directing them to the best entrance or exit to get them to the endpoint more quickly.

Having all this info available via your iPhone's Dynamic Island or Widget is helpful while traveling and could be a huge time saver.