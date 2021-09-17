iPhone 13's A15 Bionic shows off upgraded benchmarks — Pixel 6 Pro falls behind

The Apple September event finally unveiled the Cupertino giant's highly anticipated iPhone 13, along with the new A15 Bionic powering the flagship smartphone. Now, a Geekbench test has revealed the expected CPU and GPU performance across the iPhone 13 lineup, and they appear to blaze past the Pixel 5 Pro's Tensor chip.



According to CPU results seen on Geekbench (via MacRumors), both the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series received a Geekbench 5 single-core score of around 1725 and a multi-core score of around 4600.

The A15 Bionic fitted into all of Apple's latest iPhone models boast a 6-core CPU, which is why they received similar results. In comparison, the iPhone 12 with an A14 Bionic got a Geekbench 5 multi-core score of 3,859. Clearly, the A15 Bionic is the chip to beat.



In terms of GPU performance, the standard iPhone 13 received a 10608 Metal score, while the Pro models got a score of 14216. The noticeable gap is due to the iPhone 13 sporting a 4-core GPU, while the Pro models are fitted with a 5-core GPU — along with the new iPad mini.

(Image credit: Google)

As for how well the Pixel 6 Pro did, a recent Geekbench 5 result (spotted by Ars Technica) shows the Pixel 6 Pro, sporting Google's new Tensor chip, received a single-core score of 414 and a multi-core score of 2074.



While this is better than Google's Pixel 5a (multi-core score of 1,345), this is significantly less than what many are expecting. As the article points out, Geekbench entries can be easy to fake, but this Pixel 6 Pro entry doesn't appear to be.



While these scores have been spotted on Geekbench, we won't know how well these smartphones perform until we take them through our own trials. While we wait to get our hands on the new iPhone 13 line-up and Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, check out the best smartphones on the market right now.